Global Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Although the super premium beauty and personal care industry may be in a stronger position than other luxury categories, 2020 will be one of the worst years it has had to endure. With the absence of social occasions, demand for this category in the UK was negatively impacted by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers were being urged to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. Super premium beauty and personal care demand was further affected by the disruption in production, transportation…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858030-super-premium-beauty-and-personal-care-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biomedical-refrigerators-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-direct-life-insurance-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Super premium beauty and personal care sales take a hit in 2020

Super premium colour cosmetics witnesses sharpest decline in 2020

Beauty brands support frontline services in the UK

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Super premium skin care core category driver despite negative impact of COVID-19

Further uptake in digital and AR experiences

M&As to rise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105