Global Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Although the super premium beauty and personal care industry may be in a stronger position than other luxury categories, 2020 will be one of the worst years it has had to endure. With the absence of social occasions, demand for this category in the UK was negatively impacted by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers were being urged to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. Super premium beauty and personal care demand was further affected by the disruption in production, transportation…

Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Super premium beauty and personal care sales take a hit in 2020
Super premium colour cosmetics witnesses sharpest decline in 2020
Beauty brands support frontline services in the UK
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Super premium skin care core category driver despite negative impact of COVID-19
Further uptake in digital and AR experiences
M&As to rise
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

