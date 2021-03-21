Global Super Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Retail current value sales in super premium beauty and personal care were directly negatively impacted by the national lockdown imposed in France from March 2020. During the period of national lockdown, which lasted for eight weeks in the whole country and longer in Paris, consumers spent more time at home as they saw their movement restricted. In home seclusion, many consumers relaxed their grooming, beauty and personal care regimes, leading to a reduced demand for products in this category.
Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales decline as consumers relax their grooming regimes in home seclusion
Super premium beauty and personal care suffers as consumers prioritise their spending
Category hit by the closure of super premium retail outlets as France enters a strict lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Prospect of a lipstick effect uncertain
Consumers go natural when it comes to super premium beauty and personal care
Brands opt for omnichannel approaches as COVID-19 shakes up the category
