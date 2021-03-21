Global Surface Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Surface care, which is considered one of the most relevant home care categories after laundry care, was characterised by additional segmentation and priced-based competition in 2019, as modern retailers – especially supermarkets and discounters – continued to gain more value share. Demand from a rising base of more affluent millennials was good news for more expensive specialised and environmentally friendly surface care products such as disinfectants and multi-purpose cleaners, with new product…

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Surface Care in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Additional segmentation and priced-based competition characterise surface care in 2019

Surface care players take aggressive approach to promotional and discounting activities targeting consumers that are increasingly cautious with their budgets

In line with current trends, major brands are expected to increase their focus on developing specific products designed for specific tasks

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Top four players in surface care are multinationals with multiple advantages

As the competitive landscape is unusually consolidated, increased price-based competition and wider product availability is on the horizon

Domestic Florex company introduces a line of biotechnical cleaning products that work as “mini factories” to consume molecules of dirt and bad odours

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

