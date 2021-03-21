All news

Global Telepsychiatry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Telepsychiatry is a branch of telemedicine defined by the electronic delivery of psychiatric services to patients. This typically includes providing psychiatric assessments, therapeutic services, and medication management via telecommunication technology, most commonly videoconferencing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepsychiatry in China, including the following market information:
China Telepsychiatry Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Telepsychiatry Market 2019 (%)
The global Telepsychiatry market was valued at 113.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 247.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. While the Telepsychiatry market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Telepsychiatry businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Telepsychiatry in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telepsychiatry market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Telepsychiatry Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Routine Telepsychiatry
Forensic Telepsychiatry
Crisis Telepsychiatry
In-home Telepsychiatry

China Telepsychiatry Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Adults
Teenagers
Geriatric Populations

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
InSight Telepsychiatry
American Telepsychiatrists
Iris Telehealth
JSA Health
Advanced Telemed Services
FasPsych
Genoa
Encounter Telehealth
Arcadian Telepsychiatry

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Telepsychiatry Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Telepsychiatry Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Telepsychiatry Overall Market Size
2.1 China Telepsychiatry Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Telepsychiatry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Telepsychiatry Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Telepsychiatry Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Telepsychiatry Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telepsychiatry Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 China Manufacturers Telepsychiatry Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepsychiatry Players in China
3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Telepsychiatry Companies
3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepsychiatry Companies

 

….CONTINUED

