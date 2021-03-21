Global Thermal Printhead Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Thermal Printhead is constituted by a line of heating elements, these elements have the same resistance, these elements are rowing densely, and the dpi is ranging from 200 to 600.

The thermal print head is the key components of the thermal printer; it needs to coordinate with the thermal print paper to print out the specified image. The image is applicated in the room more suitable. It is better to wipe the hot zone daily after used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Printhead in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Thermal Printhead Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Thermal Printhead Market 2019 (%)

The global Thermal Printhead market was valued at 319.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 373.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Thermal Printhead market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Printhead manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thermal Printhead production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Thermal Printhead Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thick Film Thermal Printhead

Thin Film Thermal Printhead

South Korea Thermal Printhead Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kyocera

ROHM

Shandong Hualing (SHEC)

Toshiba Hokut

AOI Electronics

Gulton

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Printhead Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Thermal Printhead Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Printhead Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Thermal Printhead Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Thermal Printhead Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Printhead Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Thermal Printhead Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Printhead Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Thermal Printhead Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Printhead Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Thick Film Thermal Printhead

4.1.3 Thin Film Thermal Printhead

4.2 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Thermal Printhead Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 POS Applications

5.1.3 Plotting and Recording

5.1.4 Self-Adhesive Labels

5.1.5 Tickets

5.2 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Thermal Printhead Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kyocera

6.1.1 Kyocera Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kyocera Business Overview

6.1.3 Kyocera Thermal Printhead Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kyocera Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kyocera Key News

6.2 ROHM

6.2.1 ROHM Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ROHM Business Overview

….continued

