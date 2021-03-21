All news

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market in Germany Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) is a block copolymer who contains a hard segment of polyester and a soft segment of polyether; wherein the amorphous is formed from the soft segment of polyether and the uncrystallized polyester. Micro-crystals play a role as physical crosslinking points formed from the hard segment of the polyester. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer has the rubber elasticity and strength of engineering plastics. Soft segment gives it flexibility to make it like rubber; hard segment assigns the processing properties which makes it like plastic. Compared with rubber, it has a better processing performance and longer life; and the same high strength characteristics compared to plastic, while the flexibility and dynamic mechanical properties is better.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Injection Molding Grade
Extrusion Grade
Blow Molding Grade
Other
In 2018, injection molding grade accounted for a major share of 47% the global TPEE market.

Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive Industry
Industrial Products
Consumer Products
Other
Automotive industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 47% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Germany Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DowDuPont
DSM
Toyobo
Taiwan Changchun
Jiangyin Hetron
Celanese
SK Chemicals
LG Chem
SABIC
Mitsubishi Chemical
RadiciGroup
Eastman

