Global Trocars Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2025

growing reliance on laparoscopy is resulting in an increased demand for trocar and cannula as they are extensively used to insert a laparoscope to view the internal body structures. Research analysis on the global trocars market identifies the rising volume of laparoscopic procedures to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

In terms of geography, the US contributed the majority of share toward the trocars market during 2017 due to increase in the geriatric population and growing use of disposable trocars. The trocars market is expected to grow in the Americas throughout the estimated period due to the rising prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases such as urological and gynaecological disorders and the availability of reimbursements for laparoscopic procedures from Medicare.

The global Trocars market is valued at 450 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Trocars market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

B. Braun Melsungen

CONMED

Ethicon

LaproSurge

Medtronic

Purple Surgical International

Cutting Trocars

Dilating Trocars

General Surgery

Urology

Pediatric

Gynecological Surgery

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Singapore Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia

Central & South America Brazil Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Egypt South Africa



