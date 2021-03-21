All news

Global Tryptophan Market in India Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Tryptophan (symbol Trp or W) is an α-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. Tryptophan contains an α-amino group, an α-carboxylic acid group, and a side chain indole, making it a non-polar aromatic amino acid. It is essential in humans, meaning the body cannot synthesize it; it must be obtained from the diet. Tryptophan is also a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, the hormone melatonin and vitamin B3. It is encoded by the codon UGG.
Only the L-stereoisomer tryptophan has the function of constructing or enzymatically active proteins, and the R-stereoisomer is occasionally found in naturally occurring peptides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tryptophan in India, including the following market information:
India Tryptophan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Tryptophan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
India Tryptophan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in India Tryptophan Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tryptophan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tryptophan production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Tryptophan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
India Tryptophan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
98% Tryptophan
Others (99%, 20% etc.)

India Tryptophan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
India Tryptophan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Animal Feed
Food and Beverage
Healthcare

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Tryptophan Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Tryptophan Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Tryptophan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total India Tryptophan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
CJ CheilJedang
Henan Julong
Ajinomoto
Evonik
Meihua Group

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

