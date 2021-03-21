Global Tryptophan Market in Italy Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Tryptophan (symbol Trp or W) is an α-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. Tryptophan contains an α-amino group, an α-carboxylic acid group, and a side chain indole, making it a non-polar aromatic amino acid. It is essential in humans, meaning the body cannot synthesize it; it must be obtained from the diet. Tryptophan is also a precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, the hormone melatonin and vitamin B3. It is encoded by the codon UGG.

Only the L-stereoisomer tryptophan has the function of constructing or enzymatically active proteins, and the R-stereoisomer is occasionally found in naturally occurring peptides.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229394-tryptophan-market-in-italy-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/08/07/gluten-free-protein-bar-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2026/

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blood-stream-infection-testing-market-by-type-component-end-user-application-and-region-global-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105