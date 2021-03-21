Global Vacuum Cleaners in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Vacuum cleaners will witness volume decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the financial repercussions of the pandemic, many consumers have been unable to afford to purchase a new vacuum cleaner and instead have favoured to repair their existing one. Due to reduced purchasing powers, many consumers have been prioritising essential products that will make their experience at home during lockdown more comfortable. Moreover, under lockdown regulations, all non-essential busine…
Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Vacuum Cleaners in Greece
Euromonitor International
January 2021
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced purchasing powers and store closures result in declining volume sales of vacuum cleaners
Stores unable to recover upon reopening as the economy continues to dwindle
Stick vacuum cleaners see the most dynamic growth due to the growing interest from producers to invest
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Vacuum cleaners rebounds as consumers make more replacement purchases in 2021
Bagless vacuum cleaners expected to reach maturity towards the end of the forecast period
Value vacuum cleaner trend comes to an end as the economy worsens
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
