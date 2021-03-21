Global Vending Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Consumers living busier lives and seeking to save more time have boosted on-the-go food consumption in recent years. Whilst it might be expected that the trend would encourage the use of vending machines, there has instead been a shift away from vending machines towards small foodservice outlets. Cafés, stalls, kiosks and fast food outlets are more widely dispersed, and their growing numbers means they are more accessible to the increasing number of consumers wanting grab-and-go meals. Small res…

Euromonitor International’s Vending in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Vending in Israel

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Shift from vending machines to small foodservice outlets continues in 2019

Vending machines still serve consumers in high-traffic areas and this is not likely to change soon

Vending snack offerings affected by greater health awareness, desire for indulgence

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mashkar Ltd continues to lead vending in 2019 with strong distribution, expansive machine network

Moderate competition expected to continue in vending over forecast period

Vending is not a highly-fragmented channel

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Thriving Israeli economy spurs steady growth, but retailing continues to face challenges in 2019

Discounters continue to rule grocery retailers channel in 2019

E-commerce continues to record robust growth in 2019

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel continues to decline in 2019 amidst rising costs, increased competition

Steady growth projected over the forecast period as economy flourishes and retailers adjust to changing conditions

…..Continued.

