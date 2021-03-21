Global Vending Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Consumers living busier lives and seeking to save more time have boosted on-the-go food consumption in recent years. Whilst it might be expected that the trend would encourage the use of vending machines, there has instead been a shift away from vending machines towards small foodservice outlets. Cafés, stalls, kiosks and fast food outlets are more widely dispersed, and their growing numbers means they are more accessible to the increasing number of consumers wanting grab-and-go meals. Small res…
Euromonitor International’s Vending in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Vending in Israel
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Shift from vending machines to small foodservice outlets continues in 2019
Vending machines still serve consumers in high-traffic areas and this is not likely to change soon
Vending snack offerings affected by greater health awareness, desire for indulgence
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Mashkar Ltd continues to lead vending in 2019 with strong distribution, expansive machine network
Moderate competition expected to continue in vending over forecast period
Vending is not a highly-fragmented channel
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Thriving Israeli economy spurs steady growth, but retailing continues to face challenges in 2019
Discounters continue to rule grocery retailers channel in 2019
E-commerce continues to record robust growth in 2019
Apparel and footwear specialist retailers channel continues to decline in 2019 amidst rising costs, increased competition
Steady growth projected over the forecast period as economy flourishes and retailers adjust to changing conditions
