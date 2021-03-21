Global Vending Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Vending machines saw extensive decline during the COVID-19 pandemic because they are located mainly in bars, kiosks and places with high traffic, such as public offices, and these spaces were either closed during lockdown or saw a sharp drop in circulation. The vending channel also remained very fragmented in 2020, with many companies offering these services scattered throughout Argentina.

Euromonitor International’s Vending in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Vending, Tobacco Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Vending in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Vending sees extensive decline in 2020 as footfall in public places plummets

Operators leverage the latest technology to improve sales in vending

The shift towards healthy food and snacks continues

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for contact-free purchasing will drive the development of vending in the future

Vending has a positive future as it continues to develop

Availability of fresh food will grow in response to rising health awareness

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 4 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Restrictions on imports leading to a shortage of some types of goods

Government protocols see profit margins decline in 2020

What next for retailing?

…..Continued.

