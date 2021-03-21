All news

Global Vitamin K3 Market in Malaysia Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Vitamin K3 vitamin belongs to a family of vitamin K, In general, it is a white or off-white crystallized powder, it will cake after moisture, Soluble in water and hot ethanol, insoluble in ice ethanol, but not soluble in benzene ,ether, and the aqueous solution PH4.7-7. It is stable at room temperature. Easily decomposed when exposed to light, it is sensitive to acidic substances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin K3 in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Malaysia Vitamin K3 Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vitamin K3 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vitamin K3 production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
MSB
MNB
MPB

Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food and Medicine
Feed Additives

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vitamin K3 Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vitamin K3 Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dirox
Oxyvit
Brother Enterprises
Vanetta
Peace Chemical
Zhenhua Chemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vitamin K3 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Vitamin K3 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

All news

