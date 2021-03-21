All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

During the review period the government continued to invest in health campaigns across the country to inform people about the risks associated with obesity, with South Africa having been named the fattest nation on the African continent. The Department of Health’s Healthy Lifestyle Campaign notably encourages people to eat healthy diets and to exercise regularly, amongst other lifestyle changes. Public health authorities are furthermore investing in new infrastructure such as outside gyms and he…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Africa
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth slows as COVID-19 creates more pressing concerns
Slimming shakes retain popularity with collagen becoming an increasingly common ingredient
Herbalife retains its lead despite the impact of COVID-19 on direct selling
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers increasingly desire a slim figure as perceptions of body image change
Private label has the potential to introduce more consumers to weight management and wellbeing
Competition expected to intensify as new products continue to enter the market
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

All news

