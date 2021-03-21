Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

During the review period the government continued to invest in health campaigns across the country to inform people about the risks associated with obesity, with South Africa having been named the fattest nation on the African continent. The Department of Health’s Healthy Lifestyle Campaign notably encourages people to eat healthy diets and to exercise regularly, amongst other lifestyle changes. Public health authorities are furthermore investing in new infrastructure such as outside gyms and he…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857928-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-arginase-deficiency-therapeutics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rhizoma-imperatae-extract-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Weight Management and Wellbeing in South Africa

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth slows as COVID-19 creates more pressing concerns

Slimming shakes retain popularity with collagen becoming an increasingly common ingredient

Herbalife retains its lead despite the impact of COVID-19 on direct selling

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers increasingly desire a slim figure as perceptions of body image change

Private label has the potential to introduce more consumers to weight management and wellbeing

Competition expected to intensify as new products continue to enter the market

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105