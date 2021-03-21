All news

Global Wipes in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Due to the fast-paced lifestyle of Australians in combination with a growing focus on hygiene, consumers increasingly looked for convenience in household cleaning in 2019. Therefore, wipes experienced a healthy volume and value growth throughout the year. As wipes do not require any additional products such as cleaning solutions or liquids, they are easily stored and transported for quick and efficient use. Additionally, they are widely available across various retail channels making them easily…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Wipes in Australia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Wipes benefit from consumers seeking convenience and hygiene in 2019 but environmental concerns still pose constraints

Premium baby wipes increasingly positioned as gentle and natural but many consumers focus on value for money in 2019

Kimberly-Clark remains resilient despite Kleenex flushable wipes facing ACCC action in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

 

