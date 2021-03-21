Global Womenswear in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Experiential-retailing is still highly prioritised by category players to continue driving consumers to in-store retailing channels. Emerging brands and companies are increasingly making use of this to attract new companies and grow their businesses. For example, Rather is one such emerging domestic brand in womenswear that in 2020 opened a new store in one of the most touristy areas in Taipei. The new store offers a café on the first floor to serve coffee, tea and sandwiches in a bid to keep cu…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199830-womenswear-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Womenswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/community-care-facilities-for-the-elderly-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automated-dna-synthesizer-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Womenswear in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Experiential retailing continues to gain traction to keep consumers in-store for longer

Boost for e-commerce as consumers seek a safe way to shop; fashion continues to be influenced by Japanese and Korean styles

Fast fashion and lifestyle brand collaborations boost reputations

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further collaborations with influencers expected to target younger consumers

Online loyalty programme set for boost as more consumers turn to e-commerce

Womenswear to continue being impacted by sport and fitness trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105