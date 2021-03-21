Global Wound Care in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Wound care witnessed slightly slower growth in current value terms in 2020 compared to the previous year, although sales remained largely stable. With the outbreak of COVID-19 consumer attention turned to essential products and OTC treatments for the symptoms of the virus. While under normal circumstances households would replenish stocks of wound care when they are used or when they expire, the issues surrounding COVID-19 resulted in some households postponing this action until the situation is…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857930-wound-care-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-transport-boxes-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-demand-planning-software-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Wound Care in South Africa

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions limit the opportunities to pick up minor injuries

Private label continues to perform well thanks to value positioning

Multinational players retain dominance despite economic pressures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Focus on fit and healthy lifestyles and body image likely to benefit sales of wound care over the forecast period

3M looking to build share by focusing on younger audience

Economic pressures could be a barrier to growth for branded players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105