Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Non-destructive testing, NDT is all about testing materials without breaking them. X-ray imaging is the most ideal method to get a high quality picture of the inside of a material. X-Ray non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment is used to inspect an object for internal defects, abnormalities, pore, and other inconsistencies without destroying it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment in US, including the following market information:

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable NDT

Stationary NDT

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Automotive occupied the most market share of about 27.09% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Zeiss

Fujifilm

General Electric

Shimadzu

Comet Group

Spellman

Olympus Corporation

Teledyne

Rigaku

Nikon

Werth

Marietta

VisiConsult

SEC

Vidisco

QSA Global

Sigray

Aolong Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portable NDT

4.1.3 Stationary NDT

4.2 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Infrastructure

5.1.5 Power Generation

5.1.6 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.7 Other

5.2 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Zeiss

6.1.1 Zeiss Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Zeiss Business Overview

6.1.3 Zeiss X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Zeiss Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Zeiss Key News

6.2 Fujifilm

6.2.1 Fujifilm Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Fujifilm Business Overview

6.2.3 Fujifilm X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Fujifilm Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Fujifilm Key News

6.3 General Electric

6.3.1 General Electric Corporate Summary

6.3.2 General Electric Business Overview

6.3.3 General Electric X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 General Electric Key News

6.4 Shimadzu

6.4.1 Shimadzu Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shimadzu Business Overview

6.4.3 Shimadzu X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shimadzu Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shimadzu Key News

6.5 Comet Group

6.5.1 Comet Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Comet Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Comet Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Comet Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Comet Group Key News

6.6 Spellman

6.6.1 Spellman Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Spellman Business Overview

6.6.3 Spellman X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Spellman Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Spellman Key News

6.7 Olympus Corporation

6.6.1 Olympus Corporation Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Olympus Corporation Business Overview

6.6.3 Olympus Corporation X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Olympus Corporation Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Olympus Corporation Key News

6.8 Teledyne

6.8.1 Teledyne Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Teledyne Business Overview

6.8.3 Teledyne X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Teledyne Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Teledyne Key News

6.9 Rigaku

6.9.1 Rigaku Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Rigaku Business Overview

6.9.3 Rigaku X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Rigaku Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Rigaku Key News

6.10 Nikon

6.10.1 Nikon Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Nikon Business Overview

6.10.3 Nikon X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Nikon Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Nikon Key News

6.11 Werth

6.11.1 Werth Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Werth X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.11.3 Werth X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Werth Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Werth Key News

6.12 Marietta

6.12.1 Marietta Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Marietta X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.12.3 Marietta X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Marietta Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Marietta Key News

6.13 VisiConsult

6.13.1 VisiConsult Corporate Summary

6.13.2 VisiConsult X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.13.3 VisiConsult X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 VisiConsult Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 VisiConsult Key News

6.14 SEC

6.14.1 SEC Corporate Summary

6.14.2 SEC X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.14.3 SEC X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 SEC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.14.5 SEC Key News

6.15 Vidisco

6.15.1 Vidisco Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Vidisco X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.15.3 Vidisco X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Vidisco Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Vidisco Key News

6.16 QSA Global

6.16.1 QSA Global Corporate Summary

6.16.2 QSA Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.16.3 QSA Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 QSA Global Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.16.5 QSA Global Key News

6.17 Sigray

6.17.1 Sigray Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Sigray X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.17.3 Sigray X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Sigray Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Sigray Key News

6.18 Aolong Group

6.18.1 Aolong Group Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Aolong Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.18.3 Aolong Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Aolong Group Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Aolong Group Key News

6.19 Dandong NDT Equipment

6.19.1 Dandong NDT Equipment Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Dandong NDT Equipment X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Business Overview

6.19.3 Dandong NDT Equipment X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Dandong NDT Equipment Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Dandong NDT Equipment Key News

….. continued

