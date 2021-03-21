Global Zener Diodes Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Zener diode is used for regulating voltage in practical circuit applications. This semi-conductor device permits the flow of current in a unidirectional way. Provided with sufficient voltage, they allow the flow of current in the opposite direction as well. The excess voltage required for reversing the direction of flow of current is termed as breakdown voltage or Zener voltage. The major role of a Zener Diode is to function as a voltage regulator. It is fairly employed in many electrical and electronic tools and equipments. The Zener Diode varies in a wider range based on its mounting location. Most of them are either mounted onto a surface or found in holed components. The surface mount Zener Diodes are directly mounted on a printed circuit board.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zener Diodes in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Zener Diodes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Zener Diodes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Malaysia Zener Diodes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Zener Diodes Market 2019 (%)

The global Zener Diodes market was valued at 903.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1004.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Zener Diodes market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Zener Diodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Zener Diodes production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Zener Diodes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Malaysia Zener Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Through Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Malaysia Zener Diodes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Malaysia Zener Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Computing

Industrial

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Zener Diodes Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Zener Diodes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Zener Diodes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total Malaysia Zener Diodes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Vishay

Onsemiconductor

NXP

Rohm

DiodesIncorporated

Bourns

RENESAS

Good-Ark Electronics

Toshiba

Microchip Technology

TORWEX

Comchiptech

MicroCommercialComponents

ANOVA

