Global Zener Diodes Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Zener diode is used for regulating voltage in practical circuit applications. This semi-conductor device permits the flow of current in a unidirectional way. Provided with sufficient voltage, they allow the flow of current in the opposite direction as well. The excess voltage required for reversing the direction of flow of current is termed as breakdown voltage or Zener voltage. The major role of a Zener Diode is to function as a voltage regulator. It is fairly employed in many electrical and electronic tools and equipments. The Zener Diode varies in a wider range based on its mounting location. Most of them are either mounted onto a surface or found in holed components. The surface mount Zener Diodes are directly mounted on a printed circuit board.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zener Diodes in US, including the following market information:

US Zener Diodes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Zener Diodes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

US Zener Diodes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in US Zener Diodes Market 2019 (%)

The global Zener Diodes market was valued at 903.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1004.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Zener Diodes market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Zener Diodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Zener Diodes production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Zener Diodes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

US Zener Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Through Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

US Zener Diodes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

US Zener Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Computing

Industrial

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Zener Diodes Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Zener Diodes Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Zener Diodes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total US Zener Diodes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Vishay

Onsemiconductor

NXP

Rohm

DiodesIncorporated

Bourns

RENESAS

Good-Ark Electronics

Toshiba

Microchip Technology

TORWEX

Comchiptech

MicroCommercialComponents

ANOVA

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zener Diodes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Zener Diodes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Zener Diodes Overall Market Size

2.1 US Zener Diodes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Zener Diodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Zener Diodes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zener Diodes Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Zener Diodes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Zener Diodes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Zener Diodes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Zener Diodes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zener Diodes Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Zener Diodes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zener Diodes Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Zener Diodes Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zener Diodes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Zener Diodes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Through Hole Technology

4.1.3 Surface Mount Technology

4.2 By Type – US Zener Diodes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Zener Diodes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Zener Diodes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Zener Diodes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Zener Diodes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Zener Diodes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Zener Diodes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Zener Diodes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Zener Diodes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Zener Diodes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Consumer Electronics

5.1.3 Computing

5.1.4 Industrial

5.1.5 Telecommunications

….continued

