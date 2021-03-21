All news

Holding dei Giochi SpA in Toys and Games (Italy) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 1999, Holding dei Giochi SpA opened the first warehouses specialising in toys and games in Italy. The generally large floorspace of its sales points and the very broad assortment of products available has been a consistent characteristic of the company and an overriding reason for its success. The group operates together with Artsana group as a retailer for toys and games in Italy through the brand Toys Center, as well as the Giocheria and Amico Giò fascias, meaning that it operates three of…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

HOLDING DEI GIOCHI SPA IN TOYS AND GAMES (ITALY)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Holding dei Giochi SpA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Holding dei Giochi SpA: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Holding dei Giochi SpA: Competitive Position 2016

 

……. continued

