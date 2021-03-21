https://www.expresskeeper.com/2021/03/21/global-antibody-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-10/

All news

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by César Milstein and Georges Köhler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody in UK, including the following market information:
UK Antibody Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Antibody Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
UK Antibody Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Antibody Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antibody production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Antibody Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
IgM
IgG
IgA
Other

UK Antibody Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Therapeutic
Research
Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Antibody Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Antibody Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total UK Antibody Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Roche
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
Novartis
AbbVie
Amgen
Pfizer
Bayer
Lilly
Bristol-Myers Squibb
GlaxoSmithKline
Biogen
AstraZeneca
Sanofi
Alexion Pharmaceuticals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibody Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Antibody Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Antibody Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Antibody Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Antibody Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antibody Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Antibody Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Antibody Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Antibody Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

…..continued

 

