Hypermarkets in Spain Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Offering grocery products is still a focal point for hypermarkets. 2018 saw a strong increase in the store area dedicated to groceries. Due to direct competition from proximity stores, hypermarkets are trying to adapt to the changing shopping habits of consumers, such as growing demand for local produce and health and wellness products. Contributing to sustainability and supporting local communities by buying local products is of growing importance for consumers. Retail chains are including more…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952501-hypermarkets-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Hypermarkets in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hypermarkets market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-single-head-stethoscopes-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gose-beer-professional-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

A Focus on Lifestyles

Improved Shopping Experience

the Transformation of Hypermarkets Towards A New Model

Competitive Landscape

Carrefour Now Has More Than 200 Outlets – Thus Maintaining Its Lead

Auchan Retail España Remodels Its Alcampo Hypermarkets

the Future of Hipercor

Channel Data

Table 1 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Hypermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Hypermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 6 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 7 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Positive Economic Indicators Benefit Growth

Changes in Consumer Habits Shape Grocery Retail

Non-store Retailing and Non-grocery Store-based Retailing Are Fragmented

Retailers’ Multichannel Strategies Boost Internet Sales

Mobile Sales Set To See the Fastest Growth Rate

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 15 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105