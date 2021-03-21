All news

Hypermarkets in Spain Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Offering grocery products is still a focal point for hypermarkets. 2018 saw a strong increase in the store area dedicated to groceries. Due to direct competition from proximity stores, hypermarkets are trying to adapt to the changing shopping habits of consumers, such as growing demand for local produce and health and wellness products. Contributing to sustainability and supporting local communities by buying local products is of growing importance for consumers. Retail chains are including more…

Euromonitor International’s Hypermarkets in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

