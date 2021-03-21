Internet Retailing in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Internet retailing continued to record robust double-digit current value growth in 2018. E-commerce is growing in terms of sales volume and numbers of online shoppers, as well as in terms of categories and products available online. Over 15 million Malaysian consumers are active online shoppers, which accounts for half of the total population, and their shopping habits are largely influenced by social media networks. Online social influencers are becoming strong marketing tools. Retailers also s…

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Online Shopping Suits Malays’ Lifestyles

Electronics and Other Products Dominate Online Sales

Growing Relevance in Cross-border Sales

Competitive Landscape

Lazada Leads With Innovations

Cross Border E-commerce

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

High Consumer Confidence Boosts Retail Sales

Convenience Retail

Malays Increasingly Shop Online

Cross-border E-commerce Landscape

Mobile Internet Retailing Is Projected To Grow Quickly in Near Term

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

