Internet Retailing in Nigeria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Internet retailing is still an emerging channel in Nigeria and is facing challenges such as a lack of consumer confidence due to fraudulent activities and the supply of inferior products. However, the option of payment on delivery for most products has served to boost consumer demand and confidence in the channel. With increasing consumer trust over the forecast period, internet retailing is expected to continue to grow strongly.

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Nigeria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952308-internet-retailing-in-nigeria

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ar-hud-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tungsten-sheets-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Consumer Confidence the Key To Growth

Channel Benefiting From A Growing Number of Smartphone Users With Internet Access

Economic Growth To Drive the Channel’s Further Development

Competitive Landscape

Jumia Nigeria Remains the Leading Online Platform

Offline Retailing Poses A Challenge

Growing Competition From Cross-border Internet Retailers

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Retailing in Nigeria Registers Slow Growth in Value Terms at Constant 2018 Prices

Modern Grocery Retailing Continues To Grow

Longer Opening Hours Support the Growth of Retailing in Nigeria

Tech-savvy Young Adult Population Spurs Modernisation in Retail

Solid Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105