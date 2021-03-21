All news

Jóias Vivara Ltda in Personal Accessories (Brazil) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Jóias Vivara competes across jewellery and watches, performing well in both categories in 2016. Its key strategy consists of opening new stores, mainly in shopping centres.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

JÓIAS VIVARA LTDA IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (BRAZIL)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Jóias Vivara Ltda: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Jóias Vivara Ltda: Competitive Position 2016

 

……. continued

