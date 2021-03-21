All news

LEGO Nederland BV in Toys and Games (Netherlands) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Over the forecast period, it is expected that LEGO will attempt to shore up its dominant position in the construction category by investing in new product development and launching more segmented product lines aimed at children of different age groups and both genders. The company is particularly confident about the prospects for products incorporating electronic or digital devices that allow them to be connected with computers, tablets or smartphones. Licensing will also be a focal point for th…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

LEGO NEDERLAND BV IN TOYS AND GAMES (NETHERLANDS)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 LEGO Nederland BV: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 LEGO Nederland BV: Competitive Position 2016

 

……. continued

