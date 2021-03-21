All news

Lomisi JSC in Alcoholic Drinks (Georgia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Lomisi is engaged in beer and soft drinks production; it offers a wide portfolio of beer. The company aims to intensify its marketing campaigns to maintain sales while growing export sales.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of content

LOMISI JSC IN ALCOHOLIC DRINKS (GEORGIA)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Lomisi JSC: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Lomisi JSC: Competitive Position 2016

 

