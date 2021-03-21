Luxury Cars in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2018, the rising number of environmentally-conscious consumers in Malaysia boosted demand for green luxury cars like plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. BMW launched its plug-in hybrid the BMW 530e Sport, which features eDrive Technology, in January 2018 in Malaysia. As part of its marketing strategy, BMW, as an official e-Mobility partner, sponsored several BMW 5 series hybrid cars for the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for utilisation in the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI). Mercedes-Benz al…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Cars in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952247-luxury-cars-in-malaysia

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cars market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-countries-smart-electric-bidet-seats-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-urgent-care-apps-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Environmental Consciousness on the Rise in Malaysia

Surging Popularity of Suvs

Competitive Landscape

Mercedes-benz Remains the Clear Leader in Luxury Cars

Authorised Car Dealers

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Recovering Appetite for Luxury Goods

Tax-free Period Boosts Demand

International Players Continue To Dominate Sales

Standalone Monobrand Stores the Leading Distribution Outlets

Macro Environment To Shape the Future of Luxury Goods

Market Data

Table 7 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2017

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2017

Table 12 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105