Luxury Cars in the Netherlands Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Besides design, the demand for luxury cars will be focused on the inclusion of technological innovations that aim to provide convenience and safety, such as products that adapt to changes in traffic conditions. Functions such as adaptive cruise control or lane departure warning systems are already in use and are likely to lead to the introduction of self-driving cars. With busier streets and commercial areas in major Dutch cities, attributes such as self-parking functions will fuel consumer inte…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Cars in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Self-parking and Driving Technology Trigger Consumer Interest
Event Marketing – A Tool To Deliver A Unique Brand Experience
Competitive Landscape
Mercedes-benz Launches Renewed A-class Model in Amsterdam
Tesla Strikes A Chord With Dutch Consumers
Porsche Is Committed To Electric Technology
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Good Performance Driven by Both International and Domestic Demand
Luxury Cars Dominates and Interest in Niche Dutch Brands Rises
Luxury Brands Turn To Limited Editions and Personalisation
Chronext Epitomises the Rising Demand for Preowned Luxury Goods
Luxury Goods Faces Consumer Shifts and Distribution Changes
Market Data
Table 7 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2017
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2017
Table 12 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
