Luxury Cars in the Philippines Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Before the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law was finalised, luxury car companies and distributors in the country were clamouring for fair taxation due to anticipated increases in 2018. However, the industry was surprised by tax cuts for more expensive and luxury cars, while lower-end automobile suffered excise fees. The former tax rate for automobiles worth more than PHP2.1 million was PHP512,000, plus 60% for cars in excess of PHP2.1 million. TRAIN stipulated a tax rate of 2…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Cars in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

 Headlines
Prospects
Tax Reform Lowers the Cost of Luxury Cars
Luxury Hybrids and More Luxury Brands Enter in 2018
Government Takes Strong Stance Against Smuggling
Competitive Landscape
Mercedes-benz Attracts A Wide Range of Consumers
Players Set To Exploit Lower Taxes
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Remains Resilient in the Face of Unfriendly Economic Conditions
Positive 2018 Growth for Luxury Goods
Highly Fragmented, Fast-developing Industry
Internet Retailing Shoots for Fastest Growth
Positive, If Slower Growth Forecast Due To Economic Fears
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2017
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued

