Men’s Grooming in Belarus

Influenced by skin care, the trend of multi-step beauty regimes is gradually also entering hair care. Driven by consumers’ increased attentiveness to hair and scalp health, hair care brands are beginning to take the targeted approach used by their skin care counterparts. This encourages consumers to adapt their hair care regimes according to their individual needs and appearance-related goals. Therefore, as consumers are looking to use more sophisticated products, new innovations such as scalp m…

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners and Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Professional Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Multi-step Hair Care Products Are Set To Drive Growth

Premium Hair Care Is Set To Witness Further Growth

the Use of Botanical/herbal Extracts in Hair Care

Competitive Landscape

Dm-drogerie Markt Has Its Own Line of Hair Cosmetics, Langhaarmädchen

Hemp Hair Care Products Are Growing in Popularity

Promotions and Discounts Continue To Play An Important Role in 2018

Category Data

