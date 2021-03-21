All news

Men's Grooming in Germany

Influenced by skin care, the trend of multi-step beauty regimes is gradually also entering hair care. Driven by consumers’ increased attentiveness to hair and scalp health, hair care brands are beginning to take the targeted approach used by their skin care counterparts. This encourages consumers to adapt their hair care regimes according to their individual needs and appearance-related goals. Therefore, as consumers are looking to use more sophisticated products, new innovations such as scalp m…

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners and Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Professional Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Multi-step Hair Care Products Are Set To Drive Growth
Premium Hair Care Is Set To Witness Further Growth
the Use of Botanical/herbal Extracts in Hair Care
Competitive Landscape
Dm-drogerie Markt Has Its Own Line of Hair Cosmetics, Langhaarmädchen
Hemp Hair Care Products Are Growing in Popularity
Promotions and Discounts Continue To Play An Important Role in 2018
Category Data
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

 

