Mixed Retailers in Serbia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As of 2018, in Serbia there were no department stores, mass merchandisers or warehouse clubs. This means that variety stores was the only category active within overall mixed retailers. Moreover, there was only one player within variety stores, indicating that mixed retailers remained largely underdeveloped in Serbia.
Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Serbia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Variety Stores Remains Only Category in 2018
No New Outlets Open in 2018
Competitive Landscape
Mixed Retailers Expected To Grow in Importance in the Following Years
Channel Data
Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 12 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Retailing in Serbia Reaches Full Recovery
Lidl Finally Arrives
Internet Retailing Continues To Record Rapid Growth
Stubborn Perseverance of Traditional Grocery Retailers Prevents Higher Concentration
Positive Growth Expected To Continue
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 17 Cash and Carry Sales: Value
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
…continued
