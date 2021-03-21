All news

Network Switches Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge) is networking hardware that connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to receive and forward data to the destination device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Switches in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Network Switches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Network Switches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Network Switches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Network Switches Market 2019 (%)
The global Network Switches market was valued at 29810 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35810 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Network Switches market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Network Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Network Switches production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Network Switches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fixed Managed
Fixed Unmanaged
Modular Switches

Thailand Network Switches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Use
Office or Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Network Switches Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Network Switches Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Network Switches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Network Switches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cisco
Huawei
Arista Networks
HPE
Juniper
Dell Technologies
Broadcom
Alcatel-Lucent
D-Link
TP-Link
Extreme Networks
Ruijie Networks
NETGEAR
Fortinet, Inc.
Hikvision
Fujitsu

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Switches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Network Switches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Network Switches Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Network Switches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Network Switches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Network Switches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Switches Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Network Switches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Network Switches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Network Switches Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Network Switches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

