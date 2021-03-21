All news

POE Switch Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.
A POE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.

This report contains market size and forecasts of POE Switch in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam POE Switch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam POE Switch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Vietnam POE Switch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam POE Switch Market 2019 (%)
The global POE Switch market was valued at 3958.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5113.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the POE Switch market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the POE Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on POE Switch production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam POE Switch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam POE Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Below 12 Ports
12-24 Ports
24-32 Ports
32-48 Ports
Above 48 Ports

Vietnam POE Switch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam POE Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government
School
Commercial
Industrial
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total POE Switch Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total POE Switch Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam POE Switch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Vietnam POE Switch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cisco
HPE
Dell
Juniper Networks
Extreme Networks
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Netgear
Broadcom Inc
D-Link
Adtran
Panasonic
Advantech
Zyxel
Alaxala
Microchip Technology
Westermo
Rubytech
Moxa
Repotec
DrayTek
Huawei
ZTE
TP-Link
Hikvision

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 POE Switch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam POE Switch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam POE Switch Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam POE Switch Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam POE Switch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam POE Switch Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top POE Switch Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam POE Switch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam POE Switch Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam POE Switch Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam POE Switch Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

