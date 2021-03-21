POE Switch Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

A POE switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.

This report contains market size and forecasts of POE Switch in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia POE Switch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia POE Switch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia POE Switch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia POE Switch Market 2019 (%)

The global POE Switch market was valued at 3958.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5113.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the POE Switch market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the POE Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on POE Switch production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia POE Switch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia POE Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 12 Ports

12-24 Ports

24-32 Ports

32-48 Ports

Above 48 Ports

Indonesia POE Switch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia POE Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Government

School

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total POE Switch Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total POE Switch Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia POE Switch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia POE Switch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cisco

HPE

Dell

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Broadcom Inc

D-Link

Adtran

Panasonic

Advantech

Zyxel

Alaxala

Microchip Technology

Westermo

Rubytech

Moxa

Repotec

DrayTek

Huawei

ZTE

TP-Link

Hikvision

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 POE Switch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia POE Switch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia POE Switch Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia POE Switch Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia POE Switch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia POE Switch Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top POE Switch Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia POE Switch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia POE Switch Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia POE Switch Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia POE Switch Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

