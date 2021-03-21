All news

Reshet Cafe Cafe Ltd in Consumer Foodservice (Israel) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Reshet Café Café Ltd owns a number of restaurants and chains in the country, including Café Café, Schnitzelia and Fresh Kitchen. In 2015, the company launched a mall version of Fresh Kitchen called Fresh Express. The company plans to grow by franchising its brands and expanding its existing restaurants while seeking new brands to invest in.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

