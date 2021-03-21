All news

Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/journals/18688149/65729139

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in US, including the following market information:
US Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
US Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in US Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)
The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Long-grain rice
Medium-grain rice
Short-grain rice

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/remote-access-management-market-dynamics-companies-regions-and-forecast-to-2023-corona-virus-impact/

US Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Production
Scientific Research

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spices-and-seasonings-industry-to-develop-rapidly-at-cagr-of-about-35-by-2023-2021-01-07

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total US Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dupont Pioneer
Bayer
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri
Mahyco
RiceTec
Krishidhan
Rasi Seeds
JK seeds
Syngenta
Longping High-tech
China National Seed
Grand Agriseeds
Dabei Nong Group
Hefei Fengle
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
Dongya Seed Industry
Keeplong Seeds
Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology
Opulent Technology
Zhongnongfa
Anhui Nongken

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Rice Seed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Rice Seed Overall Market Size
2.1 US Rice Seed Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Rice Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Rice Seed Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rice Seed Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Rice Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Rice Seed Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Rice Seed Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Rice Seed Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Future of Home-use HIFI Audio Systems Market Analyzed in a New Study

atul

The Home-use HIFI Audio Systems market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Home-use HIFI Audio Systems Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the […]
All news Energy News Space

Height-Adjustable Medical Beds Market Size And Forecast (2020-2026)| With Post Impact Of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players- Hill-Rom, Stryker, Paramount Bed, Linet Group, ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Hopefull Medical Equipment

[email protected]

This report studies the Height-Adjustable Medical Beds Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Height-Adjustable Medical Beds Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type […]
All news

Air Start Units Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – TLD GSE, AIR+MAK Industries, Handiquip GSE, Tug Technologies Corporation, Textron GSE,

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Air Start Units Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Air Start Units market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]