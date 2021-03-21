All news

Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Global-Military-and-Aerospace-Sensors-Market-SizeShareAnalysisGrowthTrend-2026-03-08

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)
The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Long-grain rice
Medium-grain rice
Short-grain rice

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Virtual-Reality-Market-2018-Global-Industry-Trends-Statistics-Size-Share-Growth-Factors-Emerging-Technologies-Regional-Analysis–02-19

Vietnam Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Production
Scientific Research

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/luxury-wines-and-spirits-market-trends-size-share-growth-scope-overall-analysis-2023-industry-growth-forecast-research-report-2021-01-07

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dupont Pioneer
Bayer
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri
Mahyco
RiceTec
Krishidhan
Rasi Seeds
JK seeds
Syngenta
Longping High-tech
China National Seed
Grand Agriseeds
Dabei Nong Group
Hefei Fengle
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
Dongya Seed Industry
Keeplong Seeds
Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology
Opulent Technology
Zhongnongfa
Anhui Nongken

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Rice Seed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Rice Seed Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Rice Seed Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Rice Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Rice Seed Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rice Seed Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Rice Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Rice Seed Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Rice Seed Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Rice Seed Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Seed Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Rice Seed Product Type

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Titanium Target Market worth $47.5 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

atul

The latest published an effective statistical data titled as Titanium Target Market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. Different domains are considered on the basis of the capital of Titanium Target Market. The analyst […]
All news

Transformers Ring Market Leading 10 Key-Players Revenue, Shares, Sales and Forecasts Till 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Transformers Ring Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Transformers Ring industry growth. Transformers Ring market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Transformers Ring industry. The Global Transformers Ring Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Transformers Ring […]
All news Energy News Space

Corona impact on Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Trends, Evolving Key Players, Overview, Leading Players Analysis By 2026| BD, AptarGroup, 3M, Teleflex, HT Presspart, Bespak

reporthive

“ Report Hive Research has published a detailed report on the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market […]