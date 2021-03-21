All news

Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/client/web?login=true#?an=true&n=0c5f35a5-2b27-c271-a8c4-fc02a7d060ea&

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Indonesia Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)
The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Long-grain rice
Medium-grain rice
Short-grain rice

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/location-of-things-market-key-players-supply-consumption-demand-growth-application-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-corona-virus-impact/

Indonesia Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Production
Scientific Research

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/still-wine-market-statistics-2020-industry-review-research-and-growth-to-2023-2021-01-07

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Indonesia Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dupont Pioneer
Bayer
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri
Mahyco
RiceTec
Krishidhan
Rasi Seeds
JK seeds
Syngenta
Longping High-tech
China National Seed
Grand Agriseeds
Dabei Nong Group
Hefei Fengle
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
Dongya Seed Industry
Keeplong Seeds
Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology
Opulent Technology
Zhongnongfa
Anhui Nongken

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Rice Seed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Rice Seed Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Rice Seed Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Rice Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Rice Seed Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rice Seed Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Rice Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Rice Seed Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Rice Seed Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Rice Seed Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Ethylene Propylene Rubber Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – JSR Corporation,ExxonMobil Chemical Company, LANXESS AG, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Versalis, Lion Copolymer LLC, Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Ethylene Propylene Rubber Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Ethylene Propylene Rubber Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]
All news

Global Eye Makeup Market 2021 Growth Rate – L‚ÄôOreal, Estee Lauder, LVMH, SHISEIDO, Amore Pacific, Chanel, Avon

prachi

A recent market study published by MarketsandResearch.biz entitled Global Eye Makeup Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 puts forward a complete evaluation of the market measures. The report is a highly potent investigative guide that helps to understand market volatility and uncertainty. The report offers thorough research on the historic […]
All news

Conductivity Cells Market Set for Healthy Growth after COVID19 Pandemic

basavraj.t

InForGrowth recently updated the report based on the Conductivity Cells industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications, and major players of The Conductivity Cells Market in detail. Deep analysis about market status (2016-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2021-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic […]