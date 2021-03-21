All news

Rice Seed Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
South Korea Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)
The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Long-grain rice
Medium-grain rice
Short-grain rice

South Korea Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Production
Scientific Research

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total South Korea Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dupont Pioneer
Bayer
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri
Mahyco
RiceTec
Krishidhan
Rasi Seeds
JK seeds
Syngenta
Longping High-tech
China National Seed
Grand Agriseeds
Dabei Nong Group
Hefei Fengle
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
Dongya Seed Industry
Keeplong Seeds
Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology
Opulent Technology
Zhongnongfa
Anhui Nongken

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Rice Seed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Rice Seed Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Rice Seed Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Rice Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Rice Seed Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rice Seed Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Rice Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Rice Seed Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Rice Seed Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Rice Seed Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Seed Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Rice Seed Product Type

….continued

