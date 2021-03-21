All news

Stelux Holdings International Ltd in Eyewear (Hong Kong, China) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Over the forecast period, Stelux Holdings International is set to cater to the ageing population and young children, who are increasingly in need of eye care. This will be undertaken through initiatives that create awareness of the various vision problems and enlarge the dedicated product range for these two consumer groups. With Hong Kong’s government legitimising the healthcare voucher scheme in 2014, banking on this voucher scheme to attract more elderly consumers would help boost the company…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

STELUX HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD IN EYEWEAR (HONG KONG, CHINA)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Stelux Holdings International Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Stelux Holdings International Ltd: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Chart 1 Stelux Holdings International Ltd: eGG in Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Stelux Holdings International Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

 

……. continued

