Succulent Plant Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Succulent plant, also known as succulents, are plants whose parts thicken, are succulent, and are full of food.The leaves, stems, or roots of these plants become more fleshy than usual due to the development of aquifer tissue.Succulents are higher plants with hypertrophic vegetative organs, usually with three vegetative organs: root, stem and leaf, flower, fruit and seed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Succulent Plant in India, including the following market information:
India Succulent Plant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Succulent Plant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
India Succulent Plant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in India Succulent Plant Market 2019 (%)
The global Succulent Plant market was valued at 3315.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6237.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. While the Succulent Plant market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Succulent Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Succulent Plant production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Succulent Plant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
India Succulent Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Aizoaceae
Cactaceae
Crassulaceae
Euphorbiaceae
Apocynaceae
Other
The Aizoaceae segment was accountted for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

India Succulent Plant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
India Succulent Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Commercial
Household was accountted for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Succulent Plant Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Succulent Plant Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Succulent Plant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total India Succulent Plant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Altman Plants
COSTA FARMS
Zhejiang Wanxiang Flowers
From You Flowers
Dummen Orange

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Succulent Plant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Succulent Plant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Succulent Plant Overall Market Size
2.1 India Succulent Plant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Succulent Plant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Succulent Plant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Succulent Plant Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Succulent Plant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Succulent Plant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Succulent Plant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Succulent Plant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

….continued

