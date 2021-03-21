Sulfuric Acid Market : In-depth Sulfuric Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025

In 2029, the Sulfuric Acid market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Sulfuric Acid market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Sulfuric Acid market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Recycle and reuse practices are impacting the sales of virgin materials, resulting into lesser dependency on volume-driven growth. New materials are showcasing potential for driving value-based growth, but chemical companies are still some time away from achieving voluminous production, while maintaining high quality at the same time. Barring few exceptions, a majority of players are still prioritizing short-term volume growth over long-term value growth. Pressure on improving bottom-line is influencing manufacturers to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. The impact of value-driven growth may not be visible in the short-term, but long-term outlook remains in favor of a balanced approach between value and volume.

Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to incorporate digital solutions in their offerings. Forward-thinking manufacturers are investing in technology to reduce human interference and streamline key operational aspects such as ordering and shipping. Resonating its influence over every industry, Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to transform and disrupt the chemical sector. Connectivity through IoT devices is gaining traction, whereas product-level sensors on dispensing equipment and barrels are helping manufacturers track their consignments digitally. Through assessment of long-term benefits, chemical companies are capitalizing on digitization by adopting digital platforms & processes that eliminate human error in profit-associated operations.

Manufacturers continue seeking low-priced feedstock in a bid to marginally reduce pre-production costs. Industry leaders are joining forces to replace fossil fuel-derived feedstock with bio-based alternatives. However, concerns related to producing affordable and sustainable feedstock at mass scale remains a challenge. Access to quality and affordable feedstock will continue to remain a focus area for manufacturers. Chemical manufacturing processes are running on limited energy, while volume of feedstock is getting stranded at ports as disapproval from import authorities keeps disrupting supply chains in sectors, such as oleochemicals and petrochemicals industries.

Chemical manufacturers have promised support and adherence to governments & regional authorities that are committing towards green, sustainable initiatives. Development of bio-alternatives is gaining momentum. Research & academic institutes are teaming up with manufacturers to formulate sustainable substitutes for commonly-used chemical substrates. Many companies are keeping a close eye on advancements in “green chemistry.” Shift towards eco-friendly chemicals will gain momentum in the future on the back of government regulations and end-user preference. Rising costs of fossil fuels will also instrument the upsurge for sustainable chemicals manufacturing.

List of factors tracked in the Chemicals and Materials Market Report

Chemical Industry Value Add

Chemical Sales

Per Capita Consumption

Standard Capacity Factors

Plastics Consumption Outlook

Glass Consumption Outlook

Policies and Regulations

Historical growth of top players

Growth in associated markets

Net trade scenario

Apparent production capacity

Research Methodology

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure

Executive Summary

Market Definition

Macro-economic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Forecast Factors

Segmental Analysis and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Competition Analysis

Market Taxonomy

The global sulfuric acid market has been segmented into:

Region End User North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

China

South East Asia & Pacific (SEAP)

India

Japan Chemical Fertilizers

Metal Processing

Phosphates

Fibers

Hydrofluoric Acid

Paints & Pigments

Pulp & paper

Others

The Sulfuric Acid market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Sulfuric Acid market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Sulfuric Acid market? Which market players currently dominate the global Sulfuric Acid market? What is the consumption trend of the Sulfuric Acid in region?

The Sulfuric Acid market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Sulfuric Acid in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Sulfuric Acid market.

Scrutinized data of the Sulfuric Acid on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Sulfuric Acid market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Sulfuric Acid market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

The global Sulfuric Acid market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Sulfuric Acid market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Sulfuric Acid market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.