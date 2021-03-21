Supermarkets in Spain Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

E-commerce is progressing slowly but steadily in Spain, and physical stores are adapting to a new scenario in which the arrival of global giants such as Amazon and other pure internet players, in addition to increased competition, has accelerated the process of digital transformation of companies which were still resisting; amongst them, Mercadona. Although online sales of food still represent a very small percentage of total consumption, the capacity of distributors to address this transformati…
Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952502-supermarkets-in-spain
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Supermarkets market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ventricular-drainage-sets-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-video-on-demand-vod-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-05
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
E-commerce Has A Greater Presence
Proximity and Convenience
Reinvention of Commercial Formats and Greater Diversification
Competitive Landscape
Auchan Redefines Its Model and Focuses on Proximity Stores
Carrefour Extends Its “premium” Model
Mercadona Continues Its Transformation
Channel Data
Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Positive Economic Indicators Benefit Growth
Changes in Consumer Habits Shape Grocery Retail
Non-store Retailing and Non-grocery Store-based Retailing Are Fragmented
Retailers’ Multichannel Strategies Boost Internet Sales
Mobile Sales Set To See the Fastest Growth Rate
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 15 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 17 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/