Timing Controllers Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Timing Controllers, also called TCON and T-CON, is to generate the horizontal and vertical timing panel signals. It also provides panel bias and enable signals. In this report, we counted Timing Controllers chip.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Timing Controllers in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Vietnam Timing Controllers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Timing Controllers Market 2019 (%)

The global Timing Controllers market was valued at 2520.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2529.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. While the Timing Controllers market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Timing Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Timing Controllers production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Timing Controllers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

TCON for OLED Panel

TCON for LCD Panel

In 2018, TCON for LCD Panel accounted for 89% of the market share.

Vietnam Timing Controllers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Small-size Panel

Large-size Panel

The small-size panel holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 79% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Timing Controllers Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Timing Controllers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Samsung

Parade Technologies

Novatek Microelectronics Corp

MediaTek

MegaChips

Himax Technologies

Analogix

Silicon Works

Sitronix

IDT

THine Electronics

Raydium

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Timing Controllers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Timing Controllers Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Timing Controllers Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Timing Controllers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Timing Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Timing Controllers Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Timing Controllers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timing Controllers Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Timing Controllers Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timing Controllers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 TCON for OLED Panel

4.1.3 TCON for LCD Panel

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Timing Controllers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Small-size Panel

5.1.3 Large-size Panel

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Timing Controllers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Samsung

6.1.1 Samsung Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Samsung Business Overview

6.1.3 Samsung Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Samsung Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Samsung Key News

6.2 Parade Technologies

6.2.1 Parade Technologies Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Parade Technologies Business Overview

6.2.3 Parade Technologies Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Parade Technologies Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Parade Technologies Key News

6.3 Novatek Microelectronics Corp

6.3.1 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Business Overview

6.3.3 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Novatek Microelectronics Corp Key News

6.4 MediaTek

6.4.1 MediaTek Corporate Summary

6.4.2 MediaTek Business Overview

6.4.3 MediaTek Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 MediaTek Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 MediaTek Key News

6.5 MegaChips

6.5.1 MegaChips Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MegaChips Business Overview

6.5.3 MegaChips Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MegaChips Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MegaChips Key News

6.6 Himax Technologies

6.6.1 Himax Technologies Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Himax Technologies Business Overview

6.6.3 Himax Technologies Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Himax Technologies Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Himax Technologies Key News

6.7 Analogix

6.6.1 Analogix Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Analogix Business Overview

6.6.3 Analogix Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Analogix Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Analogix Key News

6.8 Silicon Works

6.8.1 Silicon Works Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Silicon Works Business Overview

6.8.3 Silicon Works Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Silicon Works Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Silicon Works Key News

6.9 Sitronix

6.9.1 Sitronix Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sitronix Business Overview

6.9.3 Sitronix Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sitronix Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sitronix Key News

6.10 IDT

6.10.1 IDT Corporate Summary

6.10.2 IDT Business Overview

6.10.3 IDT Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 IDT Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 IDT Key News

6.11 THine Electronics

6.11.1 THine Electronics Corporate Summary

6.11.2 THine Electronics Timing Controllers Business Overview

6.11.3 THine Electronics Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 THine Electronics Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 THine Electronics Key News

6.12 Raydium

6.12.1 Raydium Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Raydium Timing Controllers Business Overview

6.12.3 Raydium Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Raydium Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Raydium Key News

6.13 Focal Tech

6.13.1 Focal Tech Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Focal Tech Timing Controllers Business Overview

6.13.3 Focal Tech Timing Controllers Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Focal Tech Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Focal Tech Key News

7 Timing Controllers Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Timing Controllers Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Timing Controllers Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Timing Controllers Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Timing Controllers Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Timing Controllers Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Timing Controllers Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Timing Controllers Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Timing Controllers Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Timing Controllers Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Timing Controllers Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Timing Controllers Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Timing Controllers Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Timing Controllers Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Timing Controllers Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Timing Controllers Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Timing Controllers in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Timing Controllers Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales by Companies, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Timing Controllers Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Timing Controllers Price (2015-2020) (USD/K Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Timing Controllers Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Timing Controllers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Timing Controllers Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Timing Controllers Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Timing Controllers Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Timing Controllers Sales in Vietnam (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Timing Controllers Sales in Vietnam (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Timing Controllers Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Timing Controllers Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Timing Controllers Sales in Vietnam, (M Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Timing Controllers Sales in Vietnam, (M Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Samsung Corporate Summary

Table 20. Samsung Timing Controllers Product Offerings

Table 21. Samsung Timing Controllers Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Parade Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 23. Parade Technologies Timing Controllers Product Offerings

Table 24. Parade Technologies Timing Controllers Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Novatek Microelectronics Corp Corporate Summary

Table 26. Novatek Microelectronics Corp Timing Controllers Product Offerings

Table 27. Novatek Microelectronics Corp Timing Controllers Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. MediaTek Corporate Summary

Table 29. MediaTek Timing Controllers Product Offerings

Table 30. MediaTek Timing Controllers Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. MegaChips Corporate Summary

Table 32. MegaChips Timing Controllers Product Offerings

Table 33. MegaChips Timing Controllers Sales (M Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/K Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Himax Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 35. Himax Technologies Timing Controllers Product Offerings

Table 36. Himax Technologies Timing Controllers

