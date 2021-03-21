Historically, the consumption of cigarettes in Bolivia showed steady increases in volume and value sales. Even though the Bolivian economy continued to grow in 2017 by an estimated 4%, it constituted an inflection point for tobacco in the country. For the first time in decades, volume sales of cigarettes declined in the country. This change was mainly due to national and global public health policies, which focused their efforts on education such as prevention of smoking and investing in health…

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Tobacco Records Declining Volume Sales Due To New Consumer Behaviour

Government Continues To Strengthen Public Policies Against Tobacco Consumption

Cía Industrial De Tabacos SA (citsa) Continues To Lead Cigarettes

Independent Small Grocers and Newsagent-tobacconists/kiosks Constitute Most Relevant Distribution Channels of Cigarettes

Players Will Attempt To Reverse Static Growth for Tobacco With Product Innovation

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Consumers’ Increasing Concerns Over Negative Health Effects of Cigarettes Impact Sales

Significant Percentage of Legal Imports Do Not Remain in Domestic Market

Government Modifies the Ice Tax Structure on Cigarettes in 2017

Competitive Landscape

Citsa Focuses Its Strategies on Premium and Mid-price Segments

British American Tobacco Focuses Its Sales Strategy on Millennials

Japan Tobacco Inc Decides To Take Direct Commercial Control of Its Brand Camel

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Niche Price Product Leads To Slow Growth

Cuban Cigars and Cigarillos Are Preferred by Local Consumers

Main Consumers of Cigars Are Foreigners

Competitive Landscape

Slow Evolution Results in Limited Presence of Importers

Investment in Marketing Strategies Virtually Non-existent Making Product Acknowledge Difficult for Potential New Consumers

Limited Distribution Channels Prevent Massification of the Category

Category Data

Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 55 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 56 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 57 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 58 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

