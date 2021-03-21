Tobacco in China recovered from two years of decline in 2017, registering a slight increase in volume sales and a stronger increase in current value terms. Whilst still facing challenges such as the residual effect of taxation increases, growing health awareness amongst citizens and stricter control of smoking in public areas, the overall positive performance was largely thanks to new product launches and solid growth in disposable incomes.

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Tobacco in China Registers A Positive Performance After Two Years of Volume Decline

Non-standard Products Grow Rapidly To Meet the Diverse Consumption Demand

Market Regulation of Vapour Products Is Expected Be Established

Store-based Retailers Continue To Lead the Retail Distribution of Tobacco

Mixed Performance Expected for Tobacco Categories Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Cigarettes Recovers After Two Years of Decline

Manufacturers Speed Up Product Introductions, Responding To the Intense Competition

Creativity in Domestic Flavour Capsule Cigarettes

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Manufacturers Continue To Dominate Cigarettes in China

Yuxi Hongta Tobacco Group Maintains Its Lead in Cigarettes

China Tobacco Chongqing Industry Corp Sees the Biggest Increase in Volume Sales

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Machine-manufactured Cigars Pushes Prices Lower

the Explosive Growth of Cigars Is Driven by Many Factors

Tobacco Specialists Keeps Gaining Strength

Competitive Landscape

China Tobacco Sichuan Industry Corp Remains the Largest Player in Cigars

the Dominance of Domestic Manufacturers

Corporación Habanos Sees the Strongest Increase in Cigars

Category Data

Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 49 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Cig-a-likes Is Capturing Vapers and Value Share

A Better-regulated Market Is Expected

Shenzhen Jinjia Technologies Offers Free Battery Replacement

Competitive Landscape

Vapour Products Is Highly Fragmented in China

A Lack of Consumer Education

Strong Potential Leads Newcomers To Enter Vapour Products

Category Indicators

Table 54 Number of Adult Vapers 2012-2017

Category Data

Table 55 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 56 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Vapour Products: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Vapour Products: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 59 Distribution of Vapour Products by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

