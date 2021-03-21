Tobacco in China recovered from two years of decline in 2017, registering a slight increase in volume sales and a stronger increase in current value terms. Whilst still facing challenges such as the residual effect of taxation increases, growing health awareness amongst citizens and stricter control of smoking in public areas, the overall positive performance was largely thanks to new product launches and solid growth in disposable incomes.
Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Tobacco in China Registers A Positive Performance After Two Years of Volume Decline
Non-standard Products Grow Rapidly To Meet the Diverse Consumption Demand
Market Regulation of Vapour Products Is Expected Be Established
Store-based Retailers Continue To Lead the Retail Distribution of Tobacco
Mixed Performance Expected for Tobacco Categories Over the Forecast Period
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
“reduced Harm”
Electronic Cigarettes
Production/imports/exports
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Cigarettes Recovers After Two Years of Decline
Manufacturers Speed Up Product Introductions, Responding To the Intense Competition
Creativity in Domestic Flavour Capsule Cigarettes
Competitive Landscape
Domestic Manufacturers Continue To Dominate Cigarettes in China
Yuxi Hongta Tobacco Group Maintains Its Lead in Cigarettes
China Tobacco Chongqing Industry Corp Sees the Biggest Increase in Volume Sales
Taxation and Pricing
Taxation Rates
Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017
Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
Category Data
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Machine-manufactured Cigars Pushes Prices Lower
the Explosive Growth of Cigars Is Driven by Many Factors
Tobacco Specialists Keeps Gaining Strength
Competitive Landscape
China Tobacco Sichuan Industry Corp Remains the Largest Player in Cigars
the Dominance of Domestic Manufacturers
Corporación Habanos Sees the Strongest Increase in Cigars
Category Data
Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 49 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 50 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 51 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Cig-a-likes Is Capturing Vapers and Value Share
A Better-regulated Market Is Expected
Shenzhen Jinjia Technologies Offers Free Battery Replacement
Competitive Landscape
Vapour Products Is Highly Fragmented in China
A Lack of Consumer Education
Strong Potential Leads Newcomers To Enter Vapour Products
Category Indicators
Table 54 Number of Adult Vapers 2012-2017
Category Data
Table 55 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 56 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Vapour Products: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Vapour Products: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 59 Distribution of Vapour Products by Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 61 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
