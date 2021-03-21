2017 was a year of transition for tobacco in Lithuania. Cigarettes, traditionally the dominant market category, saw retail volume sales decline sharply due to price hikes driven by an increase in excise tax, growth in illicit trade and a shrinking consumer base. The latter trend was mainly due to rising health awareness among Lithuanians, but also attributable to emigration. However, other categories such as fine cut tobacco and cigarillos performed strongly as consumers sought out more affordab…
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Lithuania’s Tobacco Market Experiences Tectonic Shifts in 2017
Rising Taxation Drives Consumers Away From Cigarettes
Global Giants Continue To Dominate Cigarettes
Distribution of Cigarettes Remains Concentrated in Modern Channels
Consumer Preferences Set To Continue Shifting Towards 2022
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Advertising and Sponsorship
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
“reduced Harm”
Electronic Cigarettes
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Higher Taxation and Shrinking Consumer Base Impact Negatively on Cigarettes
Illicit Trade Increases in 2017 As Unit Prices Rise
Cigarettes Faces Growing Competition From Other Tobacco Categories
Competitive Landscape
Philips Morris Continues To Lead A Highly Consolidated Category
Bat Gains Ground in Economy Segment Thanks To Strong Performance of Rothmans
Mark 1 Set To Remain A Niche Brand Due To Limited Distribution
Taxation and Pricing
Taxation Rates
Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017
Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
Category Data
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Appeal of Price Fighter Cigarillos Increases
Fine Cut Tobacco Gains Popularity As An Alternative To Cigarettes
Cigars Remains A Small Category But Continues To Develop Positively
Competitive Landscape
Winston Remains Dominant in Fine Cut Tobacco
Philip Morris Maintains Commanding Lead in Cigarillos
Cuban Brands Perform Well in Cigars
Category Data
Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 55 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 56 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 57 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 58 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 59 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 61 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 62 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Rapid Emergence of Heated Tobacco Products Witnessed in 2017
Vapour Products Remains Fragmented But Performs Strongly
Cig-a-likes Loses Ground As Consumers Embrace Open Vaping Systems
Competitive Landscape
Distribution of Heets Brand Improves in 2017
Chinese Brands Lead Charging and Vapourising Devices
Excise Tax Likely To Undermine Demand for E-liquids
Category Indicators
Table 63 Number of Adult Vapers 2012-2017
Category Data
Table 64 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 65 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 66 NBO Company Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2013-2017
Table 67 LBN Brand Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2014-2017
Table 68 Distribution of Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 69 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2017-2022
